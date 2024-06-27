SLC Pride Path Gets a Rainbow Refresh

St. Lawrence College’s Cornwall campus hosted “Paint Your Pride,” inviting staff, faculty, and students to repaint the front path between the main entrance and the Aultsville Theatre. The SLC Pride Planning Committee has organized several events across its tri-campuses to foster community-building andeducation around 2SLGBTQ+ Pride during the month of June.

“There are a series of events at the Tri-Campuses of SLC; Paint Your Pride, including repainting this path,” said Luyi Liang, co-lead of the event. “We have volunteers helping us paint the walkway, and we do this every year in June during Pride Month.”

Liang emphasized the college’s commitment to inclusivity: “It’s a part of our values here at the college. We want everyone to feel valued and that they belong here.”

The Pride flag colours have evolved to be more inclusive and representative of the diverse 2SLGBTQ+ community. The inclusion of light blue, pink, and white stripes to represent the transgender community.