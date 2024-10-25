SLC Students Wash Cars for United Way

October 25, 2024
JASON SETNYK
SLC students washed cars in support of the United Way. (Photo : Photo : Jason Setnyk)

On Friday, October 18th, Police Foundation students from St. Lawrence College (SLC) volunteered their time at a car wash fundraiser in support of the United Way Campaign for Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry (SD&G).

Jennifer Haley, Dean of Interdisciplinary Studies and Pathways at SLC, expressed her pride in the students’ efforts. “The United Way provides direct financial support to agencies, programs, and services within Cornwall and SD&G. Fundraising is key to ensuring the United Way can continue their amazing work in our communities. I am so proud of our students for leading this fundraising activity,” Haley said.

According to Stephanie Lapointe, Campaign and Communication Coordinator for United Way/Centraide SD&G, the event was a great success. “This was all organized by St. Lawrence College, and they brought in students from the Police Foundation and Paramedic programs to volunteer. It was fantastic—steady all the way from 10:30 to now, with a car every single minute. They didn’t get a break!”

Lapointe emphasized the importance of fundraising for the United Way’s initiatives. “The United Way supports a wide range of programs, focusing on core themes like homelessness, poverty, mental health, and food security. Donations from events like this help ensure these programs can continue making a difference.”

The students’ hard work and dedication showcased their commitment to supporting the community through hands-on service.

