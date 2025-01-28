SLC suspending 55 programs

St. Lawrence College (SLC) has announced the suspension of intakes to 55 programs at its three campuses beginning with the spring, 2025 semester.

“Since January of last year, a series of federal government policy decisions have drastically affected our ability to grow and operate as usual. Many of the changes were short-sighted and did not consider what makes colleges, the regions that we serve, and our students unique. Colleges have navigated a long list of restrictions and cutbacks in the past 12 months, leading to us having to suspend programs. As a driver of workforce growth and a community leader, we are committed to maintaining a presence in the communities that we serve, and to helping our students and graduates succeed,” said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO.

In total, 55 program intakes will be suspended, representing approximately 40 per cent of college programming; 51 of the programs are post-secondary degree, diploma, or credential programs, and four are apprenticeships.

Students currently enrolled in a program that is being suspended are not impacted and can continue their studies as originally planned.

Affected programs at the Cornwall campus are :

Business, Business – Accounting, Business Administration, Business Administration – Accounting, Business Fundamentals, General Arts and Science, Pre-Health Sciences Pathway to Certificates and Diplomas, Project Management, and the automotive service apprenticeship program.