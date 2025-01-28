SLC suspending 55 programs

January 28, 2025 at 13 h 02 min
Reading time: 1 min
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:

St. Lawrence College (SLC) has announced the suspension of intakes to 55 programs at its three campuses beginning with the spring, 2025 semester.

“Since January of last year, a series of federal government policy decisions have drastically affected our ability to grow and operate as usual. Many of the changes were short-sighted and did not consider what makes colleges, the regions that we serve, and our students unique. Colleges have navigated a long list of restrictions and cutbacks in the past 12 months, leading to us having to suspend programs. As a driver of workforce growth and a community leader, we are committed to maintaining a presence in the communities that we serve, and to helping our students and graduates succeed,” said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO.

In total, 55 program intakes will be suspended, representing approximately 40 per cent of college programming; 51 of the programs are post-secondary degree, diploma, or credential programs, and four are apprenticeships.

Students currently enrolled in a program that is being suspended are not impacted and can continue their studies as originally planned.

Affected programs at the Cornwall campus are :

Business, Business – Accounting, Business Administration, Business Administration – Accounting, Business Fundamentals, General Arts and Science, Pre-Health Sciences Pathway to Certificates and Diplomas, Project Management, and the automotive service apprenticeship program.

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Firearms charges
Local News

Firearms charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Rachel Westerhuis, 60, of Cornwall, with two counts of pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and careless…