SLC’s First Nursing Class Marks 50 Years

July 3, 2025 at 19 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
SLC’s First Nursing Class Marks 50 Years
The Nursing Class of 1975 has a reunion at the Best Western. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

The first-ever graduating class of St. Lawrence College’s Nursing Program in Cornwall reunited on Friday, June 27 at the Best Western to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

“We got together and decided we needed to have a reunion for our 50th, because it’s a huge one,” said Peggy Campeau, one of 24 graduates in attendance, along with three former instructors. “It’s pretty special.”

The Class of 1975 entered the newly formed college after a transitional year with the Cornwall Regional School of Nursing. “We were the first graduating class from St. Lawrence College, and here we are, 50 years later, still together, still celebrating, and still doing the best we can do,” said Michael Joubert, who worked in pediatrics, critical care, and nursing management.

Many reminisced about their student days and careers. “We remember being scared to death, but having fun in residence,” said Campeau, who worked at Cornwall General and Hôtel-Dieu. Bev Touchette added she ended her career in day surgery.

For several in attendance, it was their first reunion with classmates in decades-making the milestone even more meaningful and special.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Local News

North Glengarry’s 2025 Evening of Excellence

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER