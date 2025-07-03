SLC’s First Nursing Class Marks 50 Years

JASON SETNYK

The first-ever graduating class of St. Lawrence College’s Nursing Program in Cornwall reunited on Friday, June 27 at the Best Western to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

“We got together and decided we needed to have a reunion for our 50th, because it’s a huge one,” said Peggy Campeau, one of 24 graduates in attendance, along with three former instructors. “It’s pretty special.”

The Class of 1975 entered the newly formed college after a transitional year with the Cornwall Regional School of Nursing. “We were the first graduating class from St. Lawrence College, and here we are, 50 years later, still together, still celebrating, and still doing the best we can do,” said Michael Joubert, who worked in pediatrics, critical care, and nursing management.

Many reminisced about their student days and careers. “We remember being scared to death, but having fun in residence,” said Campeau, who worked at Cornwall General and Hôtel-Dieu. Bev Touchette added she ended her career in day surgery.

For several in attendance, it was their first reunion with classmates in decades-making the milestone even more meaningful and special.