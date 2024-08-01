Slew of beaches deemed unsafe

High bacterial levels have obliged the Eastern Ontario Health Unit to declare several beaches unsafe for swimming.

The list of beaches that have been declared unsafe until further notice include those at Charlottenburgh Park near Summerstown, Island Park in Alexandria, Crysler, Farran Park in Ingleside, Glengarry Park near Lancaster, and Mille Roches in Long Sault.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit samples the swimming water at all local public beaches throughout the operating season to ensure it does not exceed the established bacteria levels. If bacteria levels exceed the safe swimming limit, a sign is posted advising people that the water is unsafe for swimming. Beaches are re-opened after bacteria levels return to acceptable levels.