Slew of fraud charges

Cornwall Police Service has charged a 58-year-old Cornwall man with several offences after investigating allegations he defrauded his girlfriend for more than two years.

Police say the man, who was arrested October 29, had, from January 2020 to March 2022, defrauded his girlfriend by withdrawing funds from her account without her knowledge or consent, used her credit card data and drew a document without authority.

He faces theft and possession of property obtained by crime charges, along with 12 counts of fraud and six counts of using credit card data.

His name is not being released in order to protect the identity of the victim.