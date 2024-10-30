Slew of fraud charges

October 30, 2024 at 14 h 19 min
Reading time: 30 s
Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
Slew of fraud charges
Cornwall Police Service

Cornwall Police Service has charged a 58-year-old Cornwall man with several offences after investigating allegations he defrauded his girlfriend for more than two years.

Police say the man, who was arrested October 29, had, from January 2020 to March 2022, defrauded his girlfriend by withdrawing funds from her account without her knowledge or consent, used her credit card data and drew a document without authority.

He faces theft and possession of property obtained by crime charges, along with 12 counts of fraud and six counts of using credit card data.

His name is not being released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Mental Illness Awareness Week Observed in Cornwall
Local News

Mental Illness Awareness Week Observed in Cornwall

On October 9, 2024, the Civic Complex in Cornwall hosted Mental Illness Awareness Week, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the…