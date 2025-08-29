Small Business Event Soars to Great Heights

JASON SETNYK

Over 50 entrepreneurs and businesses gathered at the Benson Centre on August 9 and 10 for the 2025 Cornwall Small Business Networking Event and Market, a two-day celebration of local entrepreneurship.

Organized by Jose Acevedo Ovando, the event provided an opportunity for small businesses to promote their products, connect with customers, and grow their networks-all while offering family-friendly activities. “This year we turned it up a notch,” said Ovando just before the event started. “We brought in the helicopter rides, and we’re still bringing the (luxury) cars too. The goal is to support the small businesses in the city.”

Attendees were treated to a free helicopter ride with Passport Hélico after making a purchase from any vendor. “It could be anything,” Ovando explained. “A bottle of wine, a slice of pizza-just something to support the businesses here.”

Pilot Valentin Hus, who flew the helicopter tours, described the experience as rewarding: “People are amazed by the landscape. I really enjoy sharing the experience with them.”

Ovando’s hope for the weekend event? “That every person who comes can make a connection and help make the community better.”