Smoke detectors for families in need

With everything costing so much these days, some families struggle to find the extra funds needed to install the legally mandated smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes.

With that in mind, Enbridge Gas and the South Glengarry Fire Department have partnered to provide 144 combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to residents in need.

Through the Safe Community Project Zero initiative, Enbridge Gas, along with the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council, have provided smoke and carbon monoxide units to 75 stations in Ontario.

“This program represents a $450,000 investment by Enbridge Gas,” said Anik Benoit, Community Engagement Advisor for Enbridge Gas. Benoit, Mayor Lachlan McDonald, Jamie Fawthrop, CAO of South Glengarry, Tina Castonguay from Carefor South Glengarry, Deputy Chief Jason Vaughan and Fire Chief Dave Robertson attended the announcement held at the Lancaster Fire Hall to kick off the program.

The goal to assist adults and families who need to ensure their homes are safe. Thanks to the Meals on Wheels program through Carefor, the Fire Department will be able to acknowledge and assist those who are housebound or cannot afford detectors. In addition, firefighters from South Glengarry will carry alarms in emergency vehicles should they see a residence requires a unit.

Each detector has a lifespan of ten years and does not need to have its batteries changed during that time.

This program has been supported by Enbridge Gas for 16 years with the aim to bring to zero the loss of life due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Over 100,000 detectors have been handed out through Ontario Fire Stations since the start of the program.