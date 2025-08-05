Smoky Haze Triggers Air Quality Alert

JASON SETNYK

A smoky haze coloured the sunset in Cornwall on Sunday, August 4, as the city remained under a Special Air Quality Statement issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada. The warning, first posted over the weekend, continued into Monday, August 5, with wildfire smoke expected to linger into Tuesday.

The smoke affecting Cornwall came from wildfires burning primarily in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, drifting southeast with noticeable haze and poor visibility. Ontario communities, including Cornwall, are under special air quality alerts due to the degraded air conditions.

The statement warns that smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility across much of southern Ontario. Residents are advised to limit time outdoors and reduce or reschedule strenuous activities.

Common symptoms of exposure include eye, nose, and throat irritation, headaches, and mild coughing. Vulnerable individuals, including seniors, children, pregnant people, and those with chronic conditions, are encouraged to take extra precautions.

For updates and health tips, visit airhealth.ca or canada.ca/wildfire-smoke.