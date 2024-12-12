Snow perfect setting for Martintown parade

Santa arrived in Martintown amidst a snowstorm Saturday evening, but the cold and snow didn’t dampen the Christmas spirit, but instead added to the sparkle of lights and the beauty of the season.

With the Lancaster parade being held earlier, for some exhibitors, this was their second appearance of the day, and just one of the many parades they have attended this holiday season.

Entries included the Williamstown Fair organizers, the Glendalers Winter Sports Club, a massive piece of equipment all decked out in lights from Munro Agromart and all-terrain vehicles with blow-up Christmas characters and real elves. The South Glengarry Fire Department was out in force, both walking the parade route and doing some traffic duty, making sure everyone was safe and there weren’t any inconsiderate drivers on the road while the parade was happening. Various equine groups, who had already taken part in the Lancaster parade, braved the weather and slippery conditions, proving themselves great riders with brave horses as their partners. The snow stopped for just a little while so everyone could get a clear chance to see Santa as he rode down the street in his plush red suit and beautiful sleigh pulled by reindeers lit up with multi-coloured lights.