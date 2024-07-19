So far so good for CCH

July 19, 2024 at 14 h 08 min
Reading time: 30 s
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:

A worldwide Microsoft outage shut down many businesses and organizations earlier today.

But fortunately, to date, Cornwall Community Hospital has not experienced any direct impacts from the outage. “Our systems are fully operational. While we are encountering some indirect effects and minor inconveniences, these have not affected the quality or safety of care or our overall operations,” the CCH says.

In what is believed to be the biggest IT outage ever, airlines, banks, doctors’ offices and media outlets were disrupted Friday as cybersecurity corporation Crowdstrike encountered a major disruption.

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Township of South Glengarry Plants 80 Trees at Glen Gordon Park with RRCA and CDHS
Local News

Township of South Glengarry Plants 80 Trees at Glen Gordon Park with RRCA and CDHS

South Glengarry’s Glen Gordon Park is now home to 80 new trees thanks to a partnership between the…

Revving Up for a Good Cause on Father’s Day
Local News

Revving Up for a Good Cause on Father’s Day

The Second Annual Father's Day Car Show, organized by the Cornwall Road Warriors Car Club, drew an impressive crowd to Lamoureux Park…

Cornwall Police Service and Eastern Ontario Health Unit Warn about Increase in Drug-Related Poisonings in Cornwall and Area
Local News

Cornwall Police Service and Eastern Ontario Health Unit Warn about Increase in Drug-Related Poisonings in Cornwall and Area

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) and Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are warning residents about…