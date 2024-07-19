So far so good for CCH

A worldwide Microsoft outage shut down many businesses and organizations earlier today.

But fortunately, to date, Cornwall Community Hospital has not experienced any direct impacts from the outage. “Our systems are fully operational. While we are encountering some indirect effects and minor inconveniences, these have not affected the quality or safety of care or our overall operations,” the CCH says.

In what is believed to be the biggest IT outage ever, airlines, banks, doctors’ offices and media outlets were disrupted Friday as cybersecurity corporation Crowdstrike encountered a major disruption.