Soccer league looks to expand board

A delegation from the Glengarry Soccer League (GSL) attended the recent South Glengarry Council meeting to offer the township membership in the league with voting rights. The Glengarry Soccer League, a not-for-profit organization, has put together new bylaws for the operation of the League and felt that providing a courtesy membership to each of North and South Glengarry would be beneficial to the organization.

Dean MacGillivray and Malcolm MacPherson told council the GSL believes delegates from the townships would provide valuable leadership, as well as maintain the integrity and legacy of the GSL.

According to the GSL President Ryan MacMillan, “With nearly 1,800 players, the GSL is a significant part of the Glengarry community. Having a council member on our board facilitates communication between the GSL and our local councils.” Since the GSL uses Township facilities to run its programs, having input ensures greater involvement in the operation of the League as it moves forward.

The Glengarry Soccer League is one of the longest running soccer leagues in North America, having just celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2024. Both the MacLachlan Cup for Women and the Greenspoon Cup for Men were held at the 75th anniversary of the Glengarry Highland Games this past August.

The Minor League is made up of 9 teams, although currently two teams are not active. The Minor Teams include Alexandria, South Glengarry, Dunvegan, Glen Sandfield, Greenfield, Laggan, Maxville, Vankleek Hill and North Lancaster. The Senior League Teams are from Alexandria, Apple Hill, Char-Lan, Dunvegan, Glen Sandfield, Laggan and McCrimmon. The Glengarry Soccer League also offers indoor soccer at the Tim Horton’s Dome in North Glengarry as well as a competitive team named the “Glengarry Hearts”.

For more information or to participate in one of the teams offered by the League, visit glengarrysoccerleague.ca