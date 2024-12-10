Sold-Out Calendar Raises $6,880 for local OSPCA

The Ontario SPCA Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Animal Centre in Cornwall received a significant boost thanks to the dedication of volunteer Lise Oikle, who raised $6,880 this year through her custom-designed calendar fundraiser. A cheque presentation took place onDecember 3rd, celebrating her remarkable contribution.

Candice Gordon, Interim Animal Centre Manager, expressed gratitude for Oikle’s efforts. “Lise truly is one in a million with her dedication and support towards the SD&G SPCA and humane society,” Gordon said. “She’s personally spent countless evenings and weekends making the calendar fundraiser an amazing success. We are beyond words to express how much this makes a difference in how we support the local animals inour care.”

Oikle, an artist, has been creating and selling calendars featuring her painted portraits of pets for three years, with proceeds going to the animal centre. “I’ve had animals all my life and wanted to find a way to help,” Oikle explained. “This year, I sold out of nearly 300 calendars. It’s amazing how supportive the Cornwall community and local businesses have been.”

The funds will assist the centre, which has been serving the community for over 35 years, in providing care, medical attention, and adoptionservices for animals in need. Oikle also shared her plans to continue theinitiative next year, starting work in August to ensure another successfulcampaign.

For more information about the Ontario SPCA SD&G Animal Centre, visit them at 550 Boundary Road in Cornwall or online.