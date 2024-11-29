Some mail still getting through

Although most Canada Post services have been halted by the strike by Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) , some government cheques are being delivered.

CUPW has agreed to have letter carriers deliver Canada Child Benefit, Canada Pension Plan, and Old Age Security cheques. A Cornwall letter carrier says he was thanked profusely by a woman in a wheelchair after he brought her government cheque this week.

“Despite the strike, postal workers remain deeply aware of our responsibilities,” says Jan Simpson , CUPW National President. “Ensuring the timely delivery of socio-economic cheques like pension cheques, disability payments, and other essential benefits, is vital to the well-being of individuals and families across the country. Our dispute is with Canada Post, not with the most vulnerable members of society.”

Meanwhile, spirits were high on the picket line Friday morning as CUPW members picketed at the Canada Post location on Boundary Road.

About 55,000 postal workers walked off the job November 15.