Something Weirdly Familiar is Happening Again in Russell Township

The current hottest Catch the Ace lottery in the province, is again making news. The Kin Club of Russell’s 7th Catch the Ace lottery has surpassed over a million dollars for its growing jackpot, along with weekly wins over $35,000.00; only 14 envelopes remaining.

The Kin Club of Russell is proud to announce, 100% of all proceeds after approved expenses, goes straight to charity. The Kin Club of Russell takes no commission at all and has accumulated over $1,285,000.00 in profits on this lottery alone for donations to 26 incredible charities!

To date, the Kin Club of Russell has raised over 12.9 million dollars, including 6.4 million in prizes and 5.6 million dollars in donations to local charities.

A unique paper/online sales approach with twenty-six worthy charities to support has everyone talking and again, lining up to purchase tickets at over 60 retail locations as well as online. The twenty-six charities participating for this lottery are: 5 Cyclone Royal Air Cadets, Big Brothers, Big Sisters (Cornwall), Breast Cancer Action (Ottawa), Canadian Guide Dogs For The Blind, Community Navigation of Eastern Ontario/211 East, Cystic Fibrosis Canada, Dundas County Hospice, The Good Neighbour’s Food Bank (Russell Township, H.O.P.E. Helps, Hospice Care Ottawa, Kin Canada Foundation, Maison des Arts, Maison Interlude House, Maison Tucker House Renewal Centre, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Maxville Manor Foundation, Sentier récréatif Prescott Russell Recreational Trail, Regroupement Autisme Prescott-Russell, Russell Association for the Performing Arts (RAPA), Youth Sporting Equipment (Russell Township)/Équipement sportif pour les jeunes (Municipalité de Russell), Special Olympics Ontario/2025 School Championships Ottawa, Youth Sporting Equipment (The Nation Municipality)/Équipement sportif pour les jeunes (la Municipalité de La Nation), Usher 1F Collaborative Canada, The Valoris Foundation/La Fondation Valoris, WDMH Foundation (Winchester District Memorial Hospital and Dundas Manor Long-Term Care Home), and, Kin Club of Russell’s Storage Centre For Local Service Clubs and Charities.

Please visit our website: https://kinclubofrussell.ca, for retail locations or to purchase online.

This unique Catch the Ace lottery also includes live broadcasts of the draws every Sunday at 3:15 PM on the Kin Club of Russell’s Facebook page. Winners are contacted by phone live during the draw.

For all other inquiries, please contact us via email at kinclubofrussell@gmail.com

Thank you everyone for your very generous support of this project!

The Kin Club of Russell

For more information, please contact Doug Anthony at 613 445 6483.