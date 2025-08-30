South Dundas Hosts Breakfast Connections

JASON SETNYK

The final Breakfast Connections event of 2025 will take place on Thursday, September 4, from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. at the McIntosh Country Inn in Morrisburg. Hosted by the Cornwall SDG Business Enterprise Centre in partnership with the Township of South Dundas, the free networking breakfast will feature a presentation by marketing strategist Patrick Larose, founder of BoostMe Marketing.

With more than 15 years in the industry, Larose will offer practical insights during his talk on “Digital Marketing and Branding Strategies.”

“Over the years, I’ve seen how the right social media strategy can transform a business,” said Larose. “Events like Breakfast Connections are a chance for me to pass on that knowledge to fellow business owners and help them make a real impact with their online presence.”

Tia Fraser-Dupuis of the Municipality of South Dundas added, “This event provides the ability to build valuable relationships that can lead to new opportunities, partnerships, and access to resources one may not otherwise discover.”

Supported by Seguin Financial, SDG Counties, and Choose Cornwall, the breakfast is free, but registration is required. Space is limited.