South Dundas Runner Strikes U20 Gold

JASON SETNYK

South Dundas runner Emma Morrow struck gold at the Canadian Track and Field Championships, winning the U20 steeplechase in Ottawa with a time of 10:56.19 – an impressive 13 seconds ahead of second place. The performance marked the fastest U20 time in Canada this year.

The SJCSS graduate is a two-time provincial champion, two-time national medalist, and two-time OFSAA medalist in steeplechase. She placed second at last year’s U18 nationals and has ranked as high as 13th in the world for the U20 2k steeplechase.

“Winning a national title means so much to me, it’s the culmination of years of hard work, and I couldn’t imagine a better way to close out my high school running career,” said Morrow. “Getting to do it so close to home, in front of my friends and family, made it so special.”

Morrow will attend Miami University this fall, studying architecture and competing in Division 1 track and cross-country.