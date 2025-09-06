South Glengarry Award Winners

The Township of South Glengarry is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 Business & Community Awards, to be celebrated at the annual Gala on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the Tartan Hall, Char-Lan Recreation Centre in Williamstown.

The Business and Community Awards recognize and honour outstanding individuals, organizations, and businesses that make our community thrive. Each award recipient has been nominated by community members and selected by a review committee for demonstrated excellence, leadership, volunteerism, and commitment to strengthening South Glengarry.

The 2025 Award Winners are:

Youth Merit Award: Emery and Sophia Lacelle

Entrepreneur of the Year: Patrick Binette, Owner of Jackpine Equipment Ltd.

Excellence in Agriculture: Ralph Humphries

Business of the Year: Sheep’s Head Bistro, Owner Rizwan Mustafa

Community Service Award: Jane Vandrish

Citizen of the Year: Caitline O’Connor

The evening will begin with cocktails at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the awards ceremony at 7:00 p.m. Guests will enjoy a three-course meal featuring Prime Rib au Jus, accompanied by complimentary wine at each table. Tickets are $50 per person and are available now through Eventbrite: https://South_Glengarry_Awards.eventbrite.ca.

For more information about the 2025 Business and Community Awards Gala, please contact Jennifer Treverton at jtreverton@southglengarry.com or 613-347-1166 ext 2106