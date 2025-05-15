South Glengarry Fire Services embarks upon regional partnerships 

Chief Dave Robertson from South Glengarry Fire Services presented plans to Council for joint training programs with three neighbouring fire departments. Nancy-Ann Gauthier, Chief for North Stormont and Kreg Raistrick, Chief for North Dundas, were present at the council meeting to introduce the initiative. Jeremy Alldred-Hughes, Fire Chief from the Township of South Dundas, will also be part of the group sharing training programs and looking to find efficiencies.

The concept of Townships partnering with other municipalities and with SDG Counties to invite request for tenders has proven successful. When work needs to be completed to maintain the infrastructure, sharing the costs for contractors or the purchase of materials helps everyone’s budgets.

With the compliance deadline for all firefighters, including volunteer fire departments, to be certified by July 2026 and technical rescue disciplines by July 2028, fire departments across Ontario are focused even more on training. However, these deadlines have significantly increased pressure, with costs to onboard a new recruit for Certification I edging close $8,500 for gear and training, not including the costs for equipment and instructors. Firefighters must successfully meet the requirement of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards to achieve Certification I and II. If only a few recruits sign up, the ratio cost of instructor and equipment to recruits increases. As well, technical Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) training is an added cost for instructors and gear.

Firefighters and new recruits train on a continual basis. Add in studying to write and complete practical exams, it is a significant time commitment – not to mention being on call 24/7 to respond to emergencies. For some, the commitment can be somewhat overwhelming and not everyone finds studying thick manuals an easy task. By pooling resources and creating specialized teams, municipalities can reduce the cost burden on taxpayers and lessen the stress on firefighters. Because similar methods and equipment are used for fighting fires, Townships can share training facilities and save money by bulk ordering equipment such as bunker gear and fire hoses.

South Glengarry Council committed to support this initiative spearheaded by the four Fire Services Departments of South Glengarry, North Dundas, South Dundas and North Stormont. If successful, the opportunity to share training programs, facilities and equipment could expand to include other neighbouring Townships and improve efficiencies across SDG Counties.