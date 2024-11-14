South Glengarry increases garbage bag tag fee

South Glengarry residents will have to pay $1 more per bag if they exceed the garbage limit next year.

Residents are allowed to put out two garbage bags, weighing no more than 50 lbs. per bag for a total weight of 100 lbs. Households that have more than the permitted number of bags must purchase bag tags from the township. The cost for these bag tags will be increasing in 2025 from $2 to $3 per bag.

With environmental services in 2022 costing the Township over $3.5 million, waste collection and management of landfills are significant elements of that expenditure for South Glengarry.

Bag tags can be purchased at the Township offices at 6 Oak Street in Lancaster or can be purchased online through the South Glengarry Township website at www.southglengarry.com/en/living-here/garbage-collection.aspx. Bag tags are sold in sheets of 10 tags per sheet, with the option to purchase one to five sheets at a time. There is a small mailing fee if homeowners choose to have the bag tags mailed to them. Township staff reminds residents to attach the bag tag to the top of the garbage bag so that it is visible to those collecting. In addition, the tags need to be securely fastened to the bags being put out so that they cannot blow away or be removed. Limiting the number of bags per household is part of the efforts to reduce garbage waste, encourage more recycling and reserve space in landfills for waste that cannot be composted or recycled.

Bulky item pickup still free

The bulky item pickup service will continue without change in 2025 for residents of South Glengarry, despite it being a costly venture for the township.

Currently, one week each year is designated as large appliance pickup week, funded through taxes, where residents can put out items that are too large to fit in their vehicles.

“The heavy collection week will not work if the municipality continues with a one-week free-for-all,” was a comment from the waste collector contained in a report presented by infrastructure services manager Sarah McDonald. Every year there are loose small items that are thrown in heaps on lawns requiring that operators pick through to find accepted items, a time-consuming and potentially dangerous task.

To ease tension between residents and the township, the municipality will use a direct mailer to explain what items are acceptable for pickup. Bulk items include kitchen appliances, such as fridges or stoves, washing machines, furnaces, furniture, barbecues without propane tanks, toilets, flooring and emptied water tanks.

Mayor Lachlan McDonald and Deputy Mayor Martin Lang had reservations about continuing the service due to the cost of $22,000. But Councillor Sam McDonell pointed out residents are accustomed to the service being available. Councillor Trevor Bougie also noted the week allows materials to be recycled by others who drive around looking for metal, parts or pieces that can be repurposed.

In addition, residents will continue to have two free disposal days at the landfill.

HHW participation drops off

The cost of South Glengarry’s Hazardous Waste Day is being questioned after participation dropped off this year.

The collection held in September at the Williamstown Fair grounds attracted fewer people — 285 households compared to 340 in 2023. Crews collected 2,435 kilograms of hazardous waste such as batteries, paint, oil filters and nitrates, as well as 7,155 litres of flammable liquid, oil and gasoline. In addition, two tonnes of electronic waste were collected to be disposed of by Electronic Products Recycling Association (EPRA). A similar volume was collected last year.

At the most recent council meeting, Deputy Mayor Martin Lang and Councillor Stephanie Jaworski expressed concern about the cost. The $35,000 bill includes a mobilization fee of $9,000 for transportation of the crew and preparation of the site, along with a $26,000 quantity-based disposal fee. A refund is expected to South Glengarry through the Individual Producer Responsibility (IPR) framework, but the amount is not known, and the 2023 refund has still not been received.

Councillor Jaworski suggested holding the event every 18 months to help the township spread out the expense.