South Glengarry ponders Maxville Manor request

South Glengarry is assessing a request from the Maxville Manor to help finance its big $68 million redevelopment, which has the moral backing of at least two township council members.

Deputy Mayor Martin Lang and Councillor Sam McDonell both expressed their support for the project when Amy Porteous, the Manor’s Chief Executive Officer, and North Stormont Councillor Alison McDonald, also a Manor board member, approached council at its most recent meeting.

The long-term care facility is hoping to raise $11 million by the end of 2024 in its “We Build, We Grow, We Care” campaign.

To date, $8.2 million has been raised through fundraising initiatives and donations such as the $4 million contribution from the united counties of Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry, and $100,000 from North Stormont.

The Manor has secured almost $18 million in funding from the Ontario government. However, the Manor must still provide enough equity to secure a $40 million construction loan required for the $68 million project.

The Manor is one of only three not-for-profit senior residences in the area, with 122 residents, 180 staff and, along with 180 volunteers, serves over 500 people each year in the community through transportation, meals on wheels and day programs. Although it serves Eastern Ontario, 64 per cent of the residents and 76 per cent of the employees are from SD&G.

With a waiting list of 100 at any given time, the need to expand and update the long-term care residence is imperative.

An estimated 68 per cent of people prefer to live in not-for-profit LTC homes or municipally run residences, the delegation said.

The Manor was built in 1968 and has gone through upgrades, expansions and renovations, but it still has 46 beds that are to 1972 standards which must be upgraded by June 2025. In addition, the redevelopment plans include adding 38 more beds.

The redevelopment is ambitious, to be completed in four phases to ensure the Manor continues to serve its residents during construction with as little disruption as possible. It is hoped that funding can be secured to begin construction by the start of summer 2025.