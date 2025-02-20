South Glengarry receives water reports

According to the Municipal Drinking Water Licensing Program and Safe Drinking Water Act, South Glengarry must undergo audited water testing each year to meet the requirements of its license to provide water to the Township.

South Glengarry is responsible for three sub-systems – on Glen Walter, Lancaster and Redwood Estates.

The reports outline the water usage on average, along with recording high usage time periods and weather events that might affect usage.

In addition, performance information on the maintenance, operations, overflow data and analytical test results for the wastewater systems in Glen Walter, Lancaster and Green Valley must be submitted and audited to ensure compliance. South Glengarry’s wastewater systems consist of two sewage pumping stations, two sewer pipelines that move the wastewater from the pumping station, and a final discharge point into the treatment plant. Glen Walter has 8-inch gravity fed sewers, while Lancaster and Green Valley have both 8- and 10-inch sewers. In addition, Green Valley has a holding pipe in the case of excessive flow.

In 2024, the Township hired contractors to repair 47 areas that were located during cleaning and inspections of the collection system the previous year. The repairs will reduce the risks of infiltration which might cause overflow. The audit showed that repairs had been implemented, and the Water and Sewage systems were being maintained to meet the standards of the Ministry of the Environment. This awarded the Township with a renewed Certificate of Recognition for providing safe drinking water and wastewater treatment systems in South Glengarry.

The audited report is available to the public by contacting the Township office and it is also posted on the South Glengarry Township website for viewing. Visit www.southglengarry.com. The Township is committed to meeting the requirements of being a licensed provider of a reliable supply of safe drinking water to the residents and businesses of South Glengarry.