South Glengarry tightens its belt

South Glengarry Township council has set a cap on grants and donations it will award in 2025.

The request for funds from the community has continued to grow over time, with this year’s total coming in at $128,717. The current budget for the program was set at $62,500, of which $20,000 had already been committed to support the redevelopment at the Maxville Manor and $4,000 to support Glen Cairn Lodge in Lancaster, leaving only $38,500 for the Township Council to divide among the many applicants.

Council has limited funding at $2,000 for many organizations that might have received up to $4,000 in previous years, award only half the amount of other requests and deny any grants to organizations that might be able to find financial support elsewhere.

Priority will be given to organizations or events that support and benefit residents in South Glengarry and draw tourism to the area.

Councillors noted they are happy to support local events and pay for their own entrance fee. They feel that the funds used to cover admission for so many dignitaries and VIPs add a burden to organizers and those funds alone could be allocated elsewhere. Council feels local organizations need to ensure cost-effective methods are being employed. Repairs to equipment and accessories need to be evaluated before funding to replace equipment is requested. In addition, the value of in-kind donations by the Township, waiving fees for location rentals for example, was taken into consideration, and in most cases, no further grants would be offered.

Councillors voted to support the redevelopment of the Maxville Manor with a full five-year grant of $100,000 as requested by the long-term care facility. Although the commitment extends beyond the current council’s term, the significance of the project proved to be deserving of the $20,000 per year funding. As well, by committing the funds before the end of 2024, South Glengarry’s donation will be matched by an initiative of the Kenyon Agricultural Society, thus doubling the value of the grant to the Maxville Manor.