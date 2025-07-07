South Glengarry Township considers Administrative Monetary Penalty System

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

South Glengarry Township is looking to enact the Administrative Monetary Penalty System (AMPS) for the upcoming new year in 2026, providing sufficient time to plan and implement the project along with hiring the Screening and Hearing Officers. AMPS is an alternative approach to dealing with minor infractions of bylaws, allowing the Municipal Bylaw Officer to issue penalty notices to residents in breach of the laws. This penalty notice can then be paid by the recipient or contested through an appeal process.

For South Glengarry, bylaws that would fall under the AMPS umbrella would include: animal control; property standards; clean yards; fence bylaw; mobile food premise; pool enclosure; open burning and nuisance. The penalty notice is similar to a ticket, and should a resident choose to appeal the penalty (fine), there would be a screening and hearing process. Staff is recommending that the Township hire an independent Hearing Officer, not part of the South Glengarry staff. If the Township chooses to proceed with the AMPS program, the budget for 2026 will have to include the cost for the Hearing Officer’s time dealing with any appeals.

The AMPS process is cost-effective for the Township since non-compliance of local bylaws will not have to go through the expense and lengthier process of Provincial Offences court, and the fines issued will generate funds for the Township. Currently, some of the surrounding townships have enacted the AMPS process, such as North Dundas and North Glengarry, as well as the City of Cornwall. North Glengarry Township put into effect the AMPS bylaw in 2023 and have found it to be a useful tool for enforcement of municipal bylaws and encourages compliance. Staff at North Glengarry say the AMPS process helps to relieve the Courts systems and resolve compliance issues in a timely manner at the Township level.

South Glengarry Councillors raised concerns about the cost of the fines and specifics of the bylaw infractions that could be reported. Their worry is that the AMPS program might be more appropriate for an urban centre rather than the rural setting of villages and hamlets of South Glengarry. Councillors want to ensure they are doing their best to help shape a municipality that reflects a considerate community where neighbours respect each other; reporting only valid complaints and bylaw infractions.