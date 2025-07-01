South Lancaster residents oppose apartment development

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

On one of the hottest nights of the summer of 2025, South Lancaster residents attended the council meeting to express their strong opposition to a proposed apartment development on Old Montreal Road. Temperatures were definitely rising in the Tartan Room as residents spoke boldly and impassioned against the proposed development, and Councillors seemed to be feeling the heat as well, asking for fewer theatrics and respect within the council chambers. Jacob Bolduc, from Fortenn Planning & Design on behalf of developer Impala Developments, presented the initial design and plans to the South Glengarry Council, seeking amendments to the current zoning of the property to be built upon.

Currently, the property at the corner of Old Montreal Road and King Street in South Lancaster is zoned as R2, which permits residential development of single detached homes, semi-detached dwellings or duplex homes with a maximum of two units. Impala Developments is a locally owned developer looking to build an 8-unit apartment complex right in the middle of South Lancaster. To do so, Impala Developments needs the Township Council to rezone the property to R4 which would permit the low-rise apartment building.

In addition, Impala Developments, along with Fortenn Planning & Design, are seeking exemptions to permit only one parking space per unit, to increase the maximum permitted height for the building, to permit balconies to project into the side yard setback area, as well as reduce the landscaped setback on the sides of the building from both the road and from 3 metres down to 0.64 metres to the neighbouring property.

According to the Official Planning Act, South Lancaster is part of an Urban Settlement Area with services such as water and wastewater. These areas are being sought out for development and growth to increase the density of dwellings to deal with the housing shortage. The proposed apartment building is planned to have five 1-bedroom units and three 2-bedroom units. Jacob Bolduc from Fortenn Planning explained the apartment needs to be taller than the currently permitted height to accommodate the elevator being installed. The developer is hoping to attract seniors who are looking to downsize to live in the building, thus freeing up their single-family homes to new buyers.

Jacob Bolduc further explained that the current R2 zoning of the property, through the provincial amendments to the Planning Act, already permits a duplex style building on the property, which could take up to 40 per cent of the lot’s coverage. As well, an additional unit could be added to the duplex to include a total of three dwelling units. The proposed apartment building, should the revised zoning to R4 be granted, is designed to only use 19 per cent lot coverage. However, South Lancaster residents were firm in their collective mindset that the apartment is just not suitable for the area and consideration for the neighbourhood was not given.

The Township of South Glengarry, as part of SDG Counties, has the tagline “Where Ontario Began”. South Lancaster plays a key role in that heritage and history, with original houses still being called home for families that have been part of the area for generations. Other residents spent their childhood here, gathering fond memories, and after spending time away for careers, have retired home to the quaint and characterful South Lancaster. These residents are part of a tight-knit community where children ride their bikes on the streets and neighbours say hello. This isn’t a neighbourhood where people are anonymous, and the residents of South Lancaster want to protect and preserve the charm of their community. Concerns for added traffic, cars parked on streets and tenants who are not invested in the community & lack accountability are all elements adding to the worries of the residents. Further, the proposed building design does not suit the style of the other unique, heritage homes that make up the neighbourhood of South Lancaster.

While no decision for or against the proposal by South Glengarry Council members has been made, the residents of South Lancaster are hopeful Council members and staff will consider the issues with the proposed building plans and concerns that were brought to the table by local residents who will be directly affected by the new development.