South Lancaster residents request a pause in development

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Margaret Brown is a South Lancaster homeowner concerned with plans for the upcoming development in her area that the community feels is not suitable. Margaret, along with other residents, is asking the South Glengarry Council to pause any further proceedings on the planned 8-unit apartment building, to give the community the time to create a heritage conservation council that will officially recognize and protect the historical significance of South Lancaster.

Margaret Brown presented the history of the Mossop-Marchand Inn that had stood on the property at Old Montreal Road and King Street since the 1780s. The building had served as an inn & tavern and was one of the oldest buildings in South Lancaster. It had not been lived in for some time and because it did not have historical designation, was demolished to make way for future development.

South Lancaster residents feel their neighbourhood has a cultural & heritage significance to the area. The architectural style of the houses reflects a historical time, with their timber frames, brick chimneys, verandahs and flat board cladding. Lancaster was an important trade stop along the St. Lawrence River and its charm & character, according to the community, deserve to be protected. Residents feel any developments should reflect the rich cultural heritage & architectural style of the area and conform to standards to be established through a Heritage Conservation District (HCD) appointment.

Margaret Brown requested the South Glengarry Council postpone any bylaw zoning changes, declaring a moratorium for one year to give community members the chance to further investigate the HCD designation requirements for South Lancaster. If the community were to be successful in achieving HCD designation, guidelines for conservation and protection of an area’s definable character would be established. The community would then be the guardians of that character and developments would need to meet those guidelines.

South Glengarry Council has yet to make a final decision on whether the zoning change will be made to permit the 8-unit apartment development or whether they will accommodate the pleas of their community to pause further changes to the characterful area.