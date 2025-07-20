South Mountain IOOF Lodge Helping to Build the New Dundas Manor

Seaway News

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) Lodge #428 is proud to announce a generous donation of $10,000 to the WDMH Foundation to support the redevelopment of the new Dundas Manor, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to community service and charitable giving.

The donation will support the fundraising campaign to build and furnish the new home, helping to reduce the last $3.5 million needed to reach the $18 million community goal.

“We are honored to contribute to such an important cause,” said Ron Derraugh, Noble Grand of the local lodge, which was founded in 1911. “As Odd Fellows, we believe in the power of community and the importance of giving back. This donation reflects our mission to promote friendship, love, and truth through tangible acts of kindness and serving our community.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the IOOF’s support,” said Erin Kapcala, Manager of Major & Planned Giving at the WDMH Foundation. “This contribution will help us fulfill the dream of bringing this beautiful new home to Dundas County and the surrounding community.”

The IOOF has a rich history of philanthropy, dating back to its founding in the 19th century. Through donations, volunteerism, and community engagement, the organization continues to uphold its values and support those in need.

Founded in England in 1730, and brought to North America in 1819, the Oddfellows received their name because being focused on mutual aid and social welfare went against the norms of the time. Their commitment was to: educate the orphan; visit the sick, look after the widowed, bury the dead, and relieve the distressed.

Since June 2024, IOOF Lodge #428 has provided over $17,500 in donations to the community. The WDMH Foundation is grateful to be a part of their generosity.

To learn more about the Dundas Manor Redevelopment Campaign, please contact Cindy Ault Peters at 613-774- 2422 ext. 6169 orcpeters@wdmh.on.ca.