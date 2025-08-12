South Nation Conservation Level 2 Low Water Advisory

Seaway News

The Water Response Team for the South Nation Conservation jurisdiction has approved moving from a Level 1 (Minor) Low Water Condition (declared August 1, 2025) to a Level 2 (Moderate) Low Water Condition for the South Nation River Watershed. Level 2 (Moderate) conditions indicate minor supply issues have been observed. Under this Low Water Advisory, all water users are being requested to reduce non-essential water use by 20%.

Current Conditions:

Recorded rainfall over the past 30 to 90 days has fallen well below the long-term seasonal average. Low rainfall has contributed to reduced stream flows in the South Nation River Watershed, with many headwater tributaries going completely dry.

The 7-day weather forecast is calling for less than 10 mm of rainfall across the jurisdiction, with hot daytime temperatures between 25°C and 33°C expected through the week.

Recommended Actions:

All water users, including municipalities, residents, businesses, and farmers, are being asked to reduce water use by 20% for non-essential uses.

Ways to conserve water:

Check your municipality’s website for any current watering restrictions or fire bans.

Avoid pressure washing homes, driveways, and decks.

Limit or delay non-essential outdoor watering; if needed, water only in the early morning or late evening to reduce evaporation.

If you hold a Permit to Take Water, reduce your water takings as much as possible.

It should be noted that the Township of North Dundas has issued an outdoor water use ban for all users who are connected to the municipal water system.

The requested water use reduction does not apply to residents of urban Ottawa because the City of Ottawa central drinking water system draws from the Ottawa River.

Duration: This Low Water Advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Next Steps:

South Nation Conservation will continue to monitor rainfall, stream flows, and water levels across the region. Updates will be shared as conditions change.