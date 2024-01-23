South Stormont 2024 Budget Approved

On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, Council for the Township of South Stormont officially adopted the 2024 Municipal Operating and Capital Budgets.

“This was a very difficult budget process,” says Mayor Bryan McGillis. “We are certainly experiencing some financial pressures to meet the needs of our residents with the rising costs experienced across the country. I would like to extend my thanks to my fellow Council members and our senior staff for their hard work throughout the process to bring forth a budget that addresses South Stormont’s current needs, while maintaining an eye towards the future.”

To maintain legislated and expected service levels, increases of 5.5% for capital projects and 4% for municipal operations have been implemented for 2024. The United Counties levy increase of 4.36%, combined with the Township’s increase of 9.5%, represents a total blended increase of 5.9% for South Stormont homeowners. This equates to an increase of $13.17 per month for a median household assessed at $210,000.

Property taxes amount to 48% of total revenue required for the 2024 municipal budget. The remaining revenues are derived through grants, user fees, rents, investments, land sales and reserves.

In addition to municipal operations, some key projects and initiatives included in the 2024 budget are:

Interior LED lighting upgrades to 12 Township facilities, supported by provincial grant.

Phase 2 of communications upgrades for South Stormont Fire and Rescue.

Accessible concrete walkways throughout the Lost Villages Museum complex, supported by provincial grant.

Rombough Road pulverization and paving.

Dafoe Road double surface treatment.

Additional snowplow.

5.5% dedicated to Capital Projects.