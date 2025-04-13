South Stormont approves contract for Ingleside fire hall

April 13, 2025 at 18 h 24 min
Reading time: 1 min
Submitted Article
Comment count:

South Stormont Township has awarded a $4,294,263 contract to Robert J. Bourgon Construction to build a new fire hall  in Ingleside, after receiving nine compliant bids for the Station 2 construction.

In 2024, Council earmarked a portion of Township-owned parkland at the corner of 45th Parallel Drive and Farran Drive as the future location of Station 2.

The new Station 2 will be a 7,000-square-foot facility that will house the Fire Chief, Deputy Fire Chief/Training Officer and Fire Prevention Officer. The facility was modeled after the St. Andrews West Fire Hall (Station 4), and will have three truck bays, four offices, a communications room, a training room and kitchen. There are plans to upgrade the training facility in the future to allow for additional in-house training and certification efforts for the department.

Construction is expected to begin in 2025 with occupancy expected in early 2026.

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Local News

Boil water advisory in South Stormont lifted

A boil water advisory for Long Sault, Ingleside and Osnabruck Centre that was issued March 17 has been lifted by the Eastern Ontario…

 Ingleside rallies against BMO closure
Local News

 Ingleside rallies against BMO closure

Residents, businesses, and South Stormont officials are pushing back against the planned closure of the Bank of Montreal (BMO) Ingleside branch, the township's only financial…

Local News

Paw-some March break fun

Looking for fun activities for the kids this March Break? The Ontario SPCA Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Animal Centre has some exciting events and activities planned for…