South Stormont approves contract for Ingleside fire hall

South Stormont Township has awarded a $4,294,263 contract to Robert J. Bourgon Construction to build a new fire hall in Ingleside, after receiving nine compliant bids for the Station 2 construction.

In 2024, Council earmarked a portion of Township-owned parkland at the corner of 45th Parallel Drive and Farran Drive as the future location of Station 2.

The new Station 2 will be a 7,000-square-foot facility that will house the Fire Chief, Deputy Fire Chief/Training Officer and Fire Prevention Officer. The facility was modeled after the St. Andrews West Fire Hall (Station 4), and will have three truck bays, four offices, a communications room, a training room and kitchen. There are plans to upgrade the training facility in the future to allow for additional in-house training and certification efforts for the department.

Construction is expected to begin in 2025 with occupancy expected in early 2026.