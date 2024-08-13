South Stormont Chamber of Commerce – Announces the Return of the Travelling Trade Show

The South Stormont Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the return of the Travelling Trade Show, set to take place on September 13 and 14, 2024.

Last held in 2019, this beloved event is back to foster the economic and social well-being of South Stormont by promoting and celebrating our vibrant community and the amazing businesses within it. The Travelling Trade Show is a community exploration and shopping event where residents and visitors can travel from business to business and discover the unique diversity that the South Stormont Chamber of Commerce Members offer.

From charming storefronts and delightful restaurants to home-based businesses, family farms and local artisans, this event offers a unique opportunity for travellers to travel, shop, and explore as they become acquainted with the participating vendors and businesses. These businesses, all of whom are South Stormont Chamber of Commerce Members, will be marked on the special event map (“passport”), which will be made available at any of the vendors’ locations during the dates of the event. Travellers/Shoppers are encouraged to gather their friends and family to “travel” to each location, browse, shop, maybe have something to eat or drink, and discover these local vendors. They can then have their “passport” stamped at each location they visit. Those who collect stamps from multiple businesses will be entered into a draw for a fantastic gift basket generously donated by the participating businesses.

Lynn White, Chair of the South Stormont Chamber of Commerce Board, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating:

“The return of the Travelling Trade Show is a fantastic opportunity for the community to connect local businesses with shoppers and customers. Participants can travel to various business locations throughout South Stormont and discover the unique products and services these businesses offer, all while enjoying a dynamic, fun-filled event.

An additional benefit created by this unique format is the increased enthusiasm and chamber membership we’ve seen as we build our map destinations. This Trade Show format truly embodies our mission to foster the economic and social well-being of South Stormont, and we encourage everyone to join us for a memorable experience.”

To enhance the experience, a central gathering space will be set up at Ingleside Plaza. This communal area will feature additional off-site vendors and a welcoming atmosphere where participants can start their journey, meet up with friends, and enjoy the community spirit.

New businesses continue to join, so check our Facebook page regularly to see who is participating. To get your copy of the passport, visit any participating business throughout the event. It’s a perfect opportunity to shop local, support the community, and find great deals while enjoying a beautiful fall weekend in South Stormont.

Join the members of the South Stormont Chamber of Commerce for a beautiful fall weekend of shopping, exploring, and celebrating the vibrant Township of South Stormont!

Event Details:

● Dates: September 13-14, 2024

● Location: Various business locations in South Stormont, indicated with location pins on the passport map, with a central gathering space at Ingleside Plaza.

ABOUT THE SOUTH STORMONT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The South Stormont Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to promoting and enhancing the economic prosperity and quality of life in South Stormont. By fostering a thriving business environment, the Chamber supports local entrepreneurs and businesses through networking opportunities, advocacy, and community events. Our mission is to create a vibrant and inclusive community where businesses can flourish and residents can enjoy a high quality of life. For more information, follow us on Facebook to stay updated on our latest news and events.