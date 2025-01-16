South Stormont Responds to Lost Villages Museum Flooding

On Monday, January 6, 2025, Township of South Stormont Facility Operators discovered flooding in the basements of the Forbes Reading Room and Stuart House at the Lost Villages Museum. The issue, caused by frozen exterior lines that disrupted the sump pump system, prompted immediate action to remove the water.

“The Township is working closely with the Lost Villages Historical Society, insurance brokers, and restoration contractors to salvage as many of the displays, photos, historical items, and general store inventory as possible,” said Kevin Amelotte, Director of Parks and Recreation for the Township of South Stormont.

Restoration plans include repairing basement walls and floors to prevent mould growth and ensure the facilities are safe. Despite the setback, Amelotte expressed optimism about reopening on schedule. “We are confident that this restoration work will be completed in a timely manner, allowing both facilities to open to the public for the start of the 2025 season,” he stated.

Efforts to address the damage and restore the facilities are underway, with the goal of preserving the museum’s historical treasures and ensuring the Lost Villages Museum is ready to welcome visitors for the 2025 season.