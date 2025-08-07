South Stormont Sells 113 Rain Barrels

JASON SETNYK

The Township of South Stormont wrapped up its first-ever rain barrel campaign with resounding success, selling 113 barrels by the July 9 deadline.

The initiative, led by the Township’s Environmental Action Committee in partnership with RainBarrel.ca, aimed to support water conservation efforts by offering discounted rain barrels to residents. Each purchase also helped fund future local environmental programs, and over $1000 was raised.

Municipal Councillor Jennifer MacIsaac celebrated the community’s enthusiasm: “We’re thrilled with the success of our rain barrel campaign and grateful for the incredible support from the South Stormont community.”

The campaign’s success was attributed to strong community collaboration, with support from partners such as Ingleside Foodland, Arukah Worm Farm, and the Ingleside Long Sault Lost Villages Lion’s Club, who played a key role in promoting the initiative.

Rain barrels help reduce runoff, save money on water bills, and provide a source of untreated rainwater for gardens. “I’m looking forward to putting mine to good use and seeing the impact in my own backyard!” said MacIsaac.

What’s next? “We’re excited to build on this momentum and are currently exploring other projects, including the possibility of establishing a community garden,” MacIsaac concluded.