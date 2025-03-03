Spaghetti dinner supports meal programs

A sold-out crowd gathered February 22 at Ramada by Wyndham Cornwall for a spaghetti dinner fundraiser in support of two vital community meal programs — Centre 105 and the Agape Centre. The event, which featured a silent auction, music, dancing, and a photo booth, drew approximately 250 attendees.

Cathy Winter, Director of Sales at Ramada Cornwall, spearheaded the event to provide direct support to those in need. “February and March are usually quiet months for us, so I told my boss, ‘We’re doing a fundraiser.’ The hotel covered staffing and food costs, and all proceeds are going to two charities that provide meals to the people who need it most,” she said.

Lisa Duprau, Executive Director of The Agape Centre, highlighted the growing demand for food assistance in Cornwall. “We are now supporting 3,800 people a month –1,300 of them are children and over 300 are seniors. When I started in 2019, that number was 1,200. Food insecurity is a reality for working families, and thanks to events like this, we can continue to serve hot meals and stock our food bank.”

Maurice Dupelle, Chair of The Agape Centre, emphasized the importance of community support. “We have no public funding beyond a small municipal grant. We rely solely on donations and partnerships like this one. The generosity of this community allows us to keep our doors open and provide meals to those in need.”

Taylor Seguin, Executive Director of Centre 105, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support. “Whenever you think of organizations fighting food insecurity, the Agape Centre and Centre 105 should be top of mind. At Centre 105, we provide a safe space and free breakfast every Tuesday to Friday. The volunteers, staff, and donors who make this possible deserve all the credit.”

Attendees bid generously in the silent auction, and the evening concluded with music and dancing provided by DJ Sound. The event raised $11,920, split 50/50 between the two organizations, to help fight food insecurity in this community.