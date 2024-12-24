Sparky Toy Drive Spreads Holiday Cheer

The Sparky Toy Drive, organized annually by Cornwall Fire Services, has once again made the holiday season brighter for local families in need. This year, the event saw a significant increase in donations, with the community stepping up to ensure children receive gifts for Christmas.

With pickup points across the city, including businesses such as Elevated Real Estate Group, MacDonell Family Physiotherapy, Matrix Logistics Careers, schools like the Ontario Hockey Academy, and organizations like the Optimist Club of Cornwall and the Cornwall Girls Hockey Association, the drive collected toys and gifts for children in need. Christal Bowen, Executive Assistant at Keller Williams Integrity Realty and Zumba instructor, expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support.

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who came out to support and donate to our incredible toy drive! Your generosity has truly outdone itself this year, and every single toy represents a priceless smile waiting to happen,” Bowen said. “Because of you, we’ve doubled the donations and brought so much joy and hope to families this season. This community’s love and kindness are unmatched, and I’m beyond grateful to be a part of it.”

The Sparky Toy Drive continues to be a shining example of Cornwall’s spirit of giving, spreading smiles and Christmas cheer to those in need.