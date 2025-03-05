SPCA lottery “win-win for everyone”

March 5, 2025 — Changed at 14 h 56 min on March 3, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:

With spring being just around the corner, you can help an animal in need blossom by taking part in the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Spring Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery.

This is your chance to win big and make a difference by supporting animal welfare initiatives across the province. Last year, the Grand Prize winner took home more than $142,000. The Grand Prize draw takes place on April 10, but don’t wait – buying your tickets early will enter you into five Early Bird draws, each with a $500 prize. Tickets are available for as little as $10 for 10 tickets, or up to $75 for 500 tickets. Tickets can be purchased at ontariospcalottery.ca

The Ontario SPCA is a registered charity that relies on the generosity of donors, as it does not receive annual government funding. The Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery is a fun, easy way to help animals in need across the province, plus you could win big! When you purchase a ticket, you’re not just playing for a prize – you’re also helping animals who need love, care, and shelter.

“The Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery is an exciting way to spring into action to support deserving animals who need us,” says Stephanie Miller, Vice President, Development, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “Your support helps ensure animals have what they need to thrive. Plus, with the chance to win big, it’s a win-win for everyone!”

 

