Special Christmas movie night at the Glengarry Pioneer Museum

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Glengarry Pioneer Museum hosted approximately 40 people at its evening under the stars to preview “A Christmas Village Romance”, a Hallmark-style Christmas romance movie set in a small, pioneer village struggling to keep its doors open. Movie-goers were able to enjoy the screening under that starlit sky, with popcorn, home baked cookies and drinks available for sale, reminiscent of a time when drive-in theatres were popular. Because the treats and movie were donated, all proceeds from the evening go directly back to supporting the Museum.

Jennifer Black, Museum curator, said that 80% of the movie was filmed at the Museum. During the height of the pandemic, when big fundraising events could not be held, being approached by the movie’s production company to rent the grounds for 8 days was a great help financially to both the Museum and local businesses. The production company took over Dunvegan, renting the community and church halls, and bringing in trailers for makeup, costumes, security and the actors. Museum staff or Board members were on site at all times, including any night filming that occurred. No one seemed to mind though, as they had access to the food truck and enjoyed the behind-the-scenes opportunity to see movie magic happen.

“A Christmas Village Romance” sees its main character, Diana, a young, successful historical romance author who returns to the rural area where she grew up. Together with the village blacksmith, they endeavour to keep the keep the local pioneer museum open by throwing a fundraising Christmas gala. True to the movie genre, the novelist and blacksmith save the museum and fall in love in the process.

“It was a beautiful evening to watch the movie outside,” said Jennifer Black. “We could glance over and see the buildings and grounds featured on the big screen. It was so fun.”