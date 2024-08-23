Special Visit from Chinese Embassy Representatives at Beyond 21

The Hub for Beyond 21 Foundation welcomed six representatives from the Chinese Embassy on August 15 as part of their ongoing August programming theme, “Around the World.” The event provided a unique opportunity for participants to engage in Chinese culture through interactive games, food, and activities.

“We have visitors from the Chinese embassy spending the day with us, teaching us about Chinese culture through activities, songs, and dances,” said Amy Malyon, Executive Director of Beyond 21. “It’s part of a month-long focus on ‘Around the World,’ where we’ve been learning about different countries and cultures.”

The day’s activities included making colorful moonpies. “The embassy representatives have provided pins showing the relationship between Canada and China, which was very nice. I think it’s going to be quite a day for our participants—receiving not only knowledge and information but also some special take-homes to help them remember today,” Malyon added.

Jianwei Li, Deputy Director of the Chinese embassy’s cultural and press section in Ottawa, expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome they received. “We want to cooperate with the communities in Canada to promote Chinese culture and show our kindness to the community here,” Li said.

Bajia Wang, Third Secretary of the Press and Culture Section at the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa, shared her enthusiasm about the event. “We are so excited to be here today. The warmth and hospitality we’ve received from the staff and participants nearly brought me to tears. It’s truly our honour.”

The visit is another milestone for Beyond 21, a grassroots organization dedicated to providing daily activities and development for adults with developmental disabilities. “We started this journey 18 years ago, and Beyond 21 is coming up to its 13th year,” said Tish Humphries, Founder and Board Chair of Beyond 21. “What makes us all tick in this building is seeing the joy and happiness of our individuals.”