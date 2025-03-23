Speech! Speech! Seaway Toastmasters welcomes guests

Seaway Toastmasters meets every second Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. at the Cornwall Public Library with the next meeting set for March 25.

The club, active in Cornwall since 1959, provides a structured setting for members to practise public speaking and leadership skills. Guests are welcome to attend meetings to observe and participate before deciding whether to join.

Club President William Fotseu, who has led the group since last year, initially joined Toastmasters to strengthen his English communication skills. “English is not my first language, and where I work, I do a lot of meetings that are only in English,” he said. “It’s very important to be able to communicate effectively.”

The meetings follow a structured format with planned speeches, impromptu speaking challenges, and feedback sessions. “Our meetings are very formal,” Fotseu explained. “We start with introductions and a theme, then move on to prepared speeches and evaluations. We also have a ‘Table Topics’ session where members respond to random questions with impromptu speeches lasting up to two minutes.”

Fotseu explains the club is open to anyone looking to enhance their communication and leadership abilities. “We are available publicly on the internet, and guests can contact one of the executive members to get more information about our meetings,” he said. “Anyone interested in developing their skills is welcome to attend as a guest for the first time.”

For more information, contact Fotseu at fotseu2003@yahoo.fr or visit the Toastmasters International website.