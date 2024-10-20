Spooky Fun for Charity at Ghost Walk

This October, the Cornwall Square transforms into a spine-tingling spectacle for the Ghost Walk for Charity, an annual Halloween-themed event that has captivated the community since 2017. With scare hours running from 6 PM to 9 PM on select dates and family-friendly non-scare hours from 1 PM to 4 PM, participants can enjoy a chilling experience suitable for all ages.

Michael Turcotte, the event’s founder and chairman, shared his vision: “I started it because I was doing it at home and thought it would be a great idea to do something for charity. We’ve raised about $150,000 so far, supporting various local organizations.” This year, the Ghost Walk will benefit Habitat for Humanity, Maison Baldwin House, Centre 105, Aultsville Theatre, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the OSPCA.

Taylor Seguin, Executive Director of Centre 105, expressed gratitude for the support. “This is our fifth time receiving funding from the Ghost Walk. There’s no better thing than multiple charities benefiting at once. Also, the volunteer hours provided by high school students is pretty awesome,” he stated.

Brittney Waldroff, General Manager of Aultsville Theatre, shared her excitement about the top-tier experience. “I absolutely love Halloween, and the production value of this event is fantastic. It got me a few times, and I think it’s very well done,” she added.

With over 250 volunteers from local schools, the Ghost Walk promises thrills and chills while giving back to the community. This year’s event runs Thursday to Saturday, October 10-12, 17-19, and 24-26, with a bonus night on Wednesday, October 30.

Adults can enjoy the chilling experience for just $12, while children under 12 can enter for $10. For families, a Family Pass, which includes two adult and two children’s tickets, is available for $35

Don’t miss the chance to support local charities while enjoying a hauntingly fun experience! For more information, visit theghostwalk.ca.