SPOTLIGHT: A good sleep

Seaway News

Sufficient sleep is an essential contributing factor to your child’s academic success and overall well-being. Try these tips to help enhance their sleep quality.

Establish a wind-down routine. Set aside 30 minutes to one hour before bedtime to allow your child to wind down. They should avoid video games, intense physical activities and stimulating programs during this time. Encourage relaxing activities like reading, drawing or listening to soft music to help your child transition to sleep.

Create an optimal sleeping environment. Make sure your child’s bedroom is dark and cool, ideally between 18 and 20 C. Keep the humidity level below 50 per cent and use blackout curtains to block outside light. A firm mattress and comfortable pillow are also important.

Avoid noise disruption. Keep the noise levels low by turning down the television and refraining from loud conversations near the bedroom. If your child is sensitive to sound, playing white noise can help them sleep more peacefully.

Finally, maintain a smoke-free environment, as exposure to second-hand smoke can harm your child’s health and affect their sleep quality