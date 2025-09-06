Spotlight: Kinsmen Support Park of Hope

JASON SETNYK

Rachel’s Kids Park of Hope celebrated another milestone last month with the official opening of Phase 2. The inclusive play space, inspired by founder Dr. Rachel Navaneelan, was designed as a place where children of all ages and abilities can gather, play, and learn together.

With barrier-free features like sensory-rich equipment and rubberized surfacing, the park removes obstacles often faced at traditional playgrounds.

Members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club, Mike Mahoney and Rick Shaver, attended the unveiling and were recognized for the club’s $10,000 contribution over the past two years. A bench at the park now bears the Kinsmen’s name in thanks.

The moment was also personal for the two members-Mahoney donated a bench in memory of his late wife Nancy, while Shaver dedicated one in his family’s name.

The well-attended event underscored how the Park of Hope embodies community spirit, inclusion, and the belief that every child deserves the right to play.