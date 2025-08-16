SPOTLIGHT: Notetaking in Class

Seaway News

Mastering effective notetaking is essential to your success, whether you’re in high school, college or university. Try these simple tips to improve your technique.

Prepare your materials

Before class starts, gather everything you need, including pencils, highlighters, sharpeners, erasers, rulers and more.

Practice active listening

Eliminate distractions during the lesson. Listen carefully so you can pinpoint key information and jot it down. Don’t hesitate to ask questions for clarification on certain points.

Use abbreviations

Speed up your writing by using abbreviations and symbols. For example, write “b/c” instead of “because,” and use an asterisk to mark something important.

Write down only the essentials

Writing everything down is unnecessary and unhelpful. Instead, concentrate on the main ideas, key concepts, important dates and relevant examples.

Use visual aids

Add arrows, tables, geometric shapes, pictograms or diagrams to illustrate relationships between concepts.

Structure your pages

Well-structured notes will help you better memorize and understand the information. Organize your notes with titles, subtitles and bullet points to create a clear layout. Leave spaces between sections to enhance readability.

Revise your notes

Spend a few minutes after class reviewing and completing your notes. Rephrase sections to improve clarity, if needed.

You’ll find that the more often you take notes, the better you’ll become.