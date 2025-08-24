SPOTLIGHT: parent-teacher meetings

Seaway News

Every parent wants their child to succeed at school. Meetings with teachers, especially during report card time, provide a golden opportunity to gain an accurate understanding of your child’s performance. Proper preparation for these meetings is essential. Use this guide to help you do just that.

Analyze the report card

Once your child receives their report card, take some time to review it together. Discuss the results and ask questions about each subject. Inquire about their favourites and the ones they find challenging. This conversation can help you better understand their strengths, engagement levels and overall attitude toward learning.

Write down questions

After you’ve analyzed the report card and discussed it with your child, write down any questions that come to mind for you to ask the teacher. Avoid overly open-ended questions like, “How’s it going?” Instead, opt for more direct formulations. Consider asking:

Is my child making normal progress in math? Do they listen carefully to instructions in class? How can I motivate them to do homework?

Also, bring a notebook or use your phone to take notes on the teacher’s advice and any resources they suggest.

Be open-minded

Parent-teacher meetings can feel daunting but remember that teachers are your allies. They, too, want to help your child succeed in school. Be ready to discuss potentially sensitive topics, such as poor behaviour or a lack of motivation. Remind yourself that meeting the teacher is a step in the right direction.