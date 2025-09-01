Spotlight: School Day Breakfast

September 1, 2025 at 10 h 00 min
Spotlight: School Day Breakfast

Seaway News

As the new school year approaches, it’s important to get back into a routine that will set you up for success. This includes getting a good night’s sleep and eating a balanced breakfast. However, many students go to class on an empty stomach, which leads to fatigue and difficulty concentrating. Here’s a look at why you should never skip breakfast.

 

Students who skip breakfast lack the energy to kickstart their day. Their developing brains require fuel to help them maintain focus and effectively absorb new information. Without the right nutrients in the morning, they can experience fatigue faster, which negatively impacts their motivation and participation. Additionally, hunger can lead to headaches and increased restlessness, making it harder for students to engage in their studies.

 

Which foods should you choose?

Starting your child’s day with lasting energy means prioritizing nutritious food choices. Aim for a balanced meal featuring:

 

Apples, bananas, berries and more are up for grabs. Whole grains. Choose whole wheat bread, oatmeal or low-sugar cereals. Yogurt, eggs, nut butter, cow’s milk and plant-based milk are all good protein sources.

 

Always try to choose fresh, local foods to nourish your little ones.

 

