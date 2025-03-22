Spring Awakening highlights local artisans

March 22, 2025 — Changed at 12 h 45 min on March 18, 2025
By Jason Setnyk
Jim Cavanagh, owner of Jim’s Custom Woodworks, showcases one of his handcrafted serving trays at the Spring Awakening Market at Cornwall Square.  (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

Local artisans and small business owners gathered at Cornwall Square for the Spring Awakening Market the first weekend of March. Organized by Jayson Fergus of SoapLadz, the seasonal event featured seven booths this time, including Jim’s Custom Woodworks from Morrisburg.

Fergus, whose last market was in November, said the event was a welcome return. “It’s been a good four months since our last one, so this is a great way to start the year off,” he said.

A variety of handcrafted goods were available, from crocheted items and cat scratching posts to specialty soaps. “I’ve got a root beer foaming soap, lip balms, because it’s still kind of winter out, and a little bit of everything for everybody,” Fergus added.

Among the vendors, Jim Cavanagh of Jim’s Custom Woodworks showcased his handcrafted wooden products, which he started making after retiring last year. “I’ve always dabbled in woodworking, and now I’m making outdoor and indoor furniture, planters, and smaller woodworks,” he said. His most popular items included serving trays, coasters, and candle holders, all carefully finished. “All my woodworks are sanded, then charred, sanded again, and stained,” Cavanagh explained.

Following the success of this market, Fergus confirmed that future seasonal events are planned. “We’ll be operating the first weekends in June, September, and November,” he said.

