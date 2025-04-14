Spring Fling helps Fishing for Autism

April 14, 2025 — Changed at 11 h 15 min on April 10, 2025
By Jason Setnyk
Spring Fling helps Fishing for Autism
Rose and Gerry Champagne of The Canuck Beaver hold up artwork featured at their booth during the Spring Fling Market fundraiser at Cornwall Square. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Canuck Beaver recently hosted its Spring Fling Market at Cornwall Square, a fundraiser in support of Fishing for Autism, an initiative dedicated to individuals on the autism spectrum.

The Canuck Beaver, a Cornwall-based artisan business, known for handcrafted candles, soaps, and decorative air fresheners, brought together over two dozen vendors, plus games, giveaways, cosplayers, and exclusive spring-themed products. A portion of all proceeds from the event went to Fishing for Autism, which was founded in 2019 by Katy O’Connor.

“My role here is to represent Canuck Beaver and raise money for Katie’s event,” said co-host Gerry Champagne. “She gives kids fishing rods and tackle boxes. She does a lot for the community, and I think she deserves a helping hand.”

Champagne, who was diagnosed with autism later in life, said the fundraiser held extra significance during World Autism Awareness Month. “Back in the ’80s, there wasn’t much talk about being on the spectrum,” he said. “It was my son who got diagnosed first, and that helped me finally get answers, too.”

Alongside Gerry, his business partner and daughter Rose Champagne showcased her original artwork and designs through Canuck Beaver’s apparel line. “We press shirts here on-site, so people can choose the colour and the design they want,” she explained. “Each of our autism-themed shirts donates $5 directly to Katie’s cause. It’s more than just a shirt. It’s a way to raise awareness and give back.”

Vendor Luc Marion was among the many participants lending his support to the cause. His booth featured messages promoting mental health and autism awareness. “In a world where perfection is often expected, the ‘It’s Okay Not to Be Okay’ clothing line stands as a powerful reminder that vulnerability is human, and mental health matters,” he said on social media.

 

