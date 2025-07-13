St. Joe’s Graduates 162 Students

JASON SETNYK

St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School celebrated the achievements of 162 graduating students during its 2025 commencement ceremony, marked by emotional speeches, proud families, and reflections on perseverance.

Valedictorian Caleb Barnes delivered a passionate and personal address, thanking families and staff while urging classmates to embrace their future paths with resilience and faith.

“High school isn’t a cakewalk-it’s more like an obstacle course but the floor isn’t lava, it’s forgotten assignments and missed homework,” joked Barnes. He reflected on the challenges of adolescence, academic pressures, and the shared experiences that brought the Class of 2025 together. “We are meant to be resilient and hard-working, while also being respectful, compassionate, and kind.”

Top academic honours went to Joy Hiliuta, who earned both the Governor General’s Academic Bronze Medal and recognition as the top Grade 12 University student. Emma Marion was named top College Program student, while twins Thomas and Morgan Bray received the Director of Education Award. The St. Joseph’s Award, highlighting Catholic values and community involvement, was presented to Valeria Sofia Bishop Gomez.

The ceremony ended with cheers, hugs, and Panther pride.