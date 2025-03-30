St. Lawrence College bursaries

St. Lawrence College (SLC) has launched a new entrance bursary program for domestic students, designed to assist those with financial need as they begin their college education.

Bursaries are available for incoming students to each of SLC’s locations in Cornwall, Kingston and Brockville.

The program will provide financial support to up to 300 eligible students, with each bursary valued at $1,000. These needs-based bursaries will be available to incoming SLC students coming directly from high school and for mature applicants, and do not require OSAP application for eligibility.

“We’re committed to making education accessible to all students,” said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. “These entrance bursaries represent our dedication to reducing financial barriers for incoming students who demonstrate need.”

Interested applicants can complete a simple application during SLC’s upcoming Spring Open House events. Applications will be assessed, and eligible recipients will be notified by the end of April, with funds being posted to student accounts after the tenth day of the fall 2025 semester.

In addition to the new bursary program, SLC will offer on-the-spot assessment for Prior Learning Assessment and Recognition (PLAR) and Transfer Credits for select courses at no cost. Prospective students who bring current resumes documenting relevant work and training experience may receive credits for introductory courses, including General Education and Communications courses. This new benefit represents a savings of more than $100 per course assessed.

“This initiative not only provides financial assistance but also recognizes students’ prior learning and work experience,” said Vollebregt. “By potentially reducing course loads through PLAR and transfer credits, students can save money and accelerate their path to graduation.”

