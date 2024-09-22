St. Lawrence College Launches New Specialty Nursing Graduate Certificate Program

St. Lawrence College (SLC) is proud to announce the launch of its new Perianesthesia Nursing graduate certificate program, designed to provide Registered Nurses (RNs) and Registered Practical Nurses (RPNs) with critical care training to expand their practice in perianesthesia nursing. Delivered part-time and fully online through SLC+ Continuing Education, this program offers flexible learning opportunities for working healthcare professionals.

The program offers intakes in September, January, and May. The one-year, four-course program is structured to give participants a comprehensive understanding of perianesthesia care, following the same trajectory as a patient would in this setting. The program covers pre-operative, intra-operative, and post-operative care considerations, all delivered using a case study-based approach that mirrors real-world clinical situations.

“By focusing on the entire patient journey through the perianesthesia process, participants will gain both a theoretical foundation and practical insights that they can apply in clinical settings,” says Dr. Barb LeBlanc, Associate Vice President, Academic at SLC. “We’re excited to offer this new program to meet the growing demand for specialized nursing education.”

Additionally, the program incorporates cultural diversity and care for special populations, ensuring that RNs and RPNs are prepared to meet the diverse needs of patients in the perianesthesia environment.

The Perianesthesia Nursing program is open to RNs and RPNs across Canada who hold active, unrestricted registration with the College of Nurses of Ontario or an equivalent regulatory body. It joins several other specialty nursing graduate certificate programs offered by SLC, including Critical Care Nursing, RN Prescribing, RN Perioperative Nursing, and Practical Nurse Perioperative Nursing.

For more information about the Perianesthesia Nursing program and to register for the September intake, please visitstlawrencecollege.ca/perianesthesia.